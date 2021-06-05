POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Second woman accuses NYC mayoral candidate of sexual harassment
The New York Times reported that Teresa Logan was 18 when mayoral candidate and City Comptroller Scott Stringer groped her at the Uptown Local bar and kissed and groped her outside of work.
Second woman accuses NYC mayoral candidate of sexual harassment
Comptroller Scott Stringer attends the Queens District Attorney election night in the Queens borough of New York City, New York, US on June 25, 2019. / Reuters
June 5, 2021

A second woman has come forward with sexual misconduct accusations against mayoral candidate and City Comptroller Scott Stringer, saying he groped her and made unwanted advances when she worked as a waitress in 1992 at a bar he ran.

Teresa Logan said she was 18 when Stringer groped her at the Uptown Local bar, and kissed and groped her outside of work, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Logan, now 47, said she decided to come forward after hearing the account of Jean Kim, who said in late April that the Democrat groped her without consent in 2001 when she wa s part of one of his campaigns.

“It was like this trigger,” Logan told the Times. “There’s like a visceral feeling hearing her on the news, and him, and hearing her and knowing she was right. I was like, I know I have to do this.”

She was initially connected with the paper through Patricia Pastor, the attorney representing Kim.

Pastor told The Associated Press that Logan called her after hearing a media account of Kim's accusations.

Recommended

Stringer, 61, has denied Kim's accusations. In response to Logan's claims, he said in a statement: “While I do not remember Ms. Logan, if I ever did anything to make her uncomfortable, I am sorry.”

“Uptown Local was a long-ago chapter in my life from the early 1990s and it was all a bit of a mess,” he told the Times,

In one incident, Logan said Stringer put his hand on her inner thigh and kissed her while they were in a cab together. Her sister told the Times that Logan had told her about the encounter that night.

“I do remember her coming home and being like, more scared than I’ve ever seen her, and just telling me, like, she was really, really shaken up,” Yohanna Logan told the newspaper. “I remember h er saying that she was in a cab with him and that he, like, touched her, tried to, like, kiss her and she was trying to get out of it.”

The Associated Press does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.

Stringer is among the large field of candidates vying to become the city's next mayor; the Democratic primary is June 22, with early voting starting June 12.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move