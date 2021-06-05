A second woman has come forward with sexual misconduct accusations against mayoral candidate and City Comptroller Scott Stringer, saying he groped her and made unwanted advances when she worked as a waitress in 1992 at a bar he ran.

Teresa Logan said she was 18 when Stringer groped her at the Uptown Local bar, and kissed and groped her outside of work, The New York Times reported on Friday.

Logan, now 47, said she decided to come forward after hearing the account of Jean Kim, who said in late April that the Democrat groped her without consent in 2001 when she wa s part of one of his campaigns.

“It was like this trigger,” Logan told the Times. “There’s like a visceral feeling hearing her on the news, and him, and hearing her and knowing she was right. I was like, I know I have to do this.”

She was initially connected with the paper through Patricia Pastor, the attorney representing Kim.

Pastor told The Associated Press that Logan called her after hearing a media account of Kim's accusations.