CULTURE
3 MIN READ
‘Conjuring 3’ outperforms ‘A Quiet Place 2’ at weekend Box Office
“The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It” earned an estimated $24 million, according to studio estimates, making it the biggest R-rated opening of the pandemic.
‘Conjuring 3’ outperforms ‘A Quiet Place 2’ at weekend Box Office
This image released by Warner Bros. Entertainment shows Vera Farmiga, left, and Patrick Wilson in a scene from "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." / AP
June 7, 2021

As if 2020 didn't bring horrors enough, North American moviegoers seem to crave more: Fright film "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" has earned an estimated $24 million this weekend to top the box office as more and more theaters reopen after a bleak year.

The new Warner Bros. release, the latest in the "Conjuring" franchise, shouldered aside last weekend's breakthrough boxoffice leader, "A Quiet Place: Part II."

Its result was considered especially positive for Warner since "Conjuring" is already available online to HBO Max subscribers at no extra cost. The film again has Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators grappling with demonic nastiness.

"Quiet Place," another scare film, directed by John Krasinski and starring his wife Emily Blunt, took in $19.5 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, down from last weekend's $48 million but still considered a solid result with 75 percent of theaters now open.

The Paramount film, about a family in a post-apocalyptic world haunted by fierce but mostly unseen monsters, is slated to become the quickest film to cross the $100 million mark in North America since Covid-19 plunged the world – and the film industry – into crisis.

'Great sign' for summer and fall

"The landscape is becoming competitive again," Hollywood Reporter quoted Warner executive Jeff Goldstein as saying, "which is a great sign of things to come in the summer and fall."

In third place was Disney's family-friendly "Cruella," an origin story based on its popular "One Hundred and One Dalmatians." With Emma Stone as the sneering title villain, the live-action film took in $11.2 million.

Fourth spot went to Universal's computer-animated "Spirit Untamed" at $6.2 million. Isabela Merced voices a young girl who befriends a wild mustang named Spirit.

Recommended

Jake Gyllenhaal and Julianne Moore also star.

In fifth place, for the second straight week, was Disney's computer-animated fantasy "Raya and the Last Dragon," at $1.3 million. Its mostly Asian-American cast includes the voices of Awkwafina and Sandra Oh.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Wrath of Man" ($1.3 million)

"Spiral" ($890,000)

"Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train" ($750,000)

"Godzilla vs. Kong" ($463,000)

"Dream Horse" ($230,000)

READ MORE: 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' fails to deliver at box office

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions