Mexico's president has said that his country would not tolerate spying by the United States on its security institutions, as an intelligence leak sparked new diplomatic tensions between the neighbours.

"Acts of spying cannot be used to find out what our security institutions are doing and, furthermore, with the arrogance of leaking the information to The Washington Post," Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday at his daily news conference.

He was referring to a report in the newspaper over the weekend citing a leaked US classified document that noted the potential for worsening tensions between branches of Mexico's armed forces.

According to the secret US military assessment, Mexico's navy was frustrated with the likelihood of Lopez Obrador giving more responsibilities to the army, such as control of all national airspace, the newspaper said.

There was no indication that the intelligence -- part of a major recent leak of US classified documents -- was based on US wiretaps or intercepts of Mexican authorities, according to the Post.

Fabricating drug trafficking crimes

Lopez Obrador, who later met with US Ambassador Ken Salazar, also insisted that Mexico would not accept US agents operating on its soil.