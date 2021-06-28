Nelly Korda has won her first major title at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club.

Korda, 22, will jump to No 1 in the Rolex Rankings following the biggest victory of her career on Sunday.

Korda finished 19 under, three strokes ahead of Lizette Salas, after a 4-under 68 in her final round.

Korda's final round was buoyed by a pair of eagles on the par-5 fifth and 12th holes, giving her a sizeable advantage on playing partner Salas.

"I'm not going to lie, it wasn't easy," Korda said.

"I had to remind myself to breathe a lot. But thankfully I have such a great caddie. Jason (McDede) helped me calm down. I hit it into the water on 15, and I was pretty upset there, but he pretty much punched me and was like, ‘Come on, bud, why are you so down?'"

Korda on a roll