Djokovic to face Italy's Berrettini in Wimbledon final
Djokovic reached his seventh Wimbledon final with a 7-6 (7/3), 7-5, 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic plays a return to Canada's Denis Shapovalov during the men's singles semifinals match of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 9, 2021. / AP
July 9, 2021

Defending champion Novak Djokovic absorbed a barrage of powerful hitting from Canadian Denis Shapovalov to reach his seventh Wimbledon final with a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 victory that kept the indefatigable Serb on course to write history.

The 34-year-old was eclipsed at times by a 22-year-old opponent who lit up an overcast Centre Court on Friday.

But as he almost always does, he responded to adversity with his usual mix of dogged defence and clinical precision to set up a Sunday showdown with Italian Matteo Berrettini.

Tenth seed Shapovalov was bidding to become only the second Canadian man to reach the Wimbledon final and despite producing some scintillating tennis, was left pondering what might have been after failing to crack the toughest nut in the business.

Battling Djokovic

He struck 40 winners but whenever Djokovic found himself in peril, he manned the barricades, saving 10 of the 11 break points he faced and making only 15 unforced errors as he simply refused to be knocked off course in his steely pursuit of equalling Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal's men's record haul of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic won the opening set despite Shapovalov serving for it at 5-4, then saved several break points in the second as his opponent threw the kitchen sink at the five-time champion.

READ MORE:Federer out as Djokovic enters 10th Wimbledon semi-final

Even in the third set Shapovalov continued shooting from the hip but eventually his fire blew out as Djokovic claimed one of the toughest straight sets wins of his Wimbledon career.

Shapovalov left the court with tears in his eyes but he showed enough in a marvellous run to suggest that he is ready to challenge for the biggest prizes in tennis.

Recommended

Djokovic has now won 18 successive sets since losing the opener in his first round match against British wildcard Jack Draper and extended his winning run at Wimbledon to 20, having last tasted defeat in the 2017 quarter-finals.

But he knew he had been in a real scrap.

READ MORE: Players at risk as Wimbledon organisers refuse to fix slippery courts

Golden Slam 

"I don't think the scoreline says enough about the performance or the match," Djokovic said on court.

"He was serving for the first set and was probably the better player in the second set as well, had many chances. We are going to see a lot of him in the future, he is a great player."

Djokovic is now one win away for a third successive Wimbledon title, but there is an even bigger incentive that his fuelling the Serb's insatiable appetite for victory.

Beat seventh seed Berrettini on Sunday and he will go to next month's US Open with a number of records looming – a 21st Grand Slam title and possibly a Golden Slam if, in the interim period, he wins the Olympic singles.

"Every time I hear there is something on the line that is historic it inspires me but at the same time I have to balance it and win only the next match," Djokovic said.

READ MORE: Injured Serena Williams ends bid for Wimbledon glory in tears

SOURCE:Reuters
