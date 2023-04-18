A school skit that recently mocked Jews of Middle East and African descent with racist slurs has come under fire in Israel, with the religious school that produced the play forced to apologise after widespread outrage.

Captured in a viral video clip, the skit showed students of the Ulpanat Horev Girls’ High School in West Jerusalem, implying that the Mizrahi Jews are inferior to the fair-skinned Ashkenazi Jews, whose roots are in Europe.

Israeli media reports said the video clip posted on the school’s official YouTube account and other social media platforms was taken down as it sparked an angry backlash from a large section of Israelis, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The video portrayed Ashkenazi Jews as “calm, artistic and spiritual”. In contrast, Mizrahi students were characterised as “rather rude, noisy and inappropriate”.

The skit was titled ‘If the school was Mizrahi’ and was part of the Purim celebrations – a festival commemorating the survival of the Jews in the ancient Persian empire.

Besides the 12th-grade students, some school staff were also seen in the video.

After the backlash, the school management said, “This is a video that never should have been made”.