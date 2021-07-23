CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Mercury Prize: Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, Ghetts among shortlisted nominees
The annual prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.
Mercury Prize: Arlo Parks, Wolf Alice, Ghetts among shortlisted nominees
Composer Hannah Peel is interviewed following her nomination in the Hyundai Mercury Prize "Albums of the Year" ceremony in London, Britain, July 22, 2021. / Reuters
July 23, 2021

Singer-songwriters Arlo Parks and Celeste, rapper Ghetts and past winner Wolf Alice are among the 12 acts in the running for this year's Mercury Prize, organisers of the British music award said.

First handed out to rockers Primal Scream in 1992, the annual 25,000-pound ($34,385) prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.

Considered less mainstream than the annual BRIT Awards, it is open to all music genres.

READ MORE: Nobel Prize week commences amid pandemic

In the running for album of the year are Parks' debut "Collapsed in Sunbeams", composer Hannah Peel's "Fir Wave", and "Promises", electronic music artist Floating Points' collaboration with Pharoah Sanders and The London Symphony Orchestra.

Jazz musician Nubya Garcia is nominated for debut album "Source", as are rappers Ghetts for "Conflict of Interest" and Berwyn for his debut mixtape "Demotape/Vega".

Rock bands Mogwai and Black Country, New Road are nominated for "As The Love Continues" and debut album "For the First Time" respectively. Wolf Alice, who won the Mercury Prize in 2018, are nominated for their chart-topping record "Blue Weekend".

Recommended

Singer-songwriters Celeste's chart-topping debut "Not Your Muse" and Laura Mvula's "Pink Noise", as well as elusive music collective Sault's "Untitled (Rise)", complete the list.

Diverse music

"It is testament to the strength of British music that, during a year which saw musicians face the toughest challenges of their lives, so many remarkable albums came out nonetheless," this year's judges said in a statement.

"There was an embarrassment of riches for this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize judges to choose from, but the final twelve show how diverse, vibrant and far-reaching British music continues to be."

This judging panel for the 2021 prize, which will be handed out on Sept. 9 at an awards show in London, includes last year's winner Michael Kiwanuka, musician Jamie Cullum, singer Anna Calvi and DJ Annie Mac.

READ MORE: Carrie Underwood bags another win at CMT Awards

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions