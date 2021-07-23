Singer-songwriters Arlo Parks and Celeste, rapper Ghetts and past winner Wolf Alice are among the 12 acts in the running for this year's Mercury Prize, organisers of the British music award said.

First handed out to rockers Primal Scream in 1992, the annual 25,000-pound ($34,385) prize shortlists 12 albums released by British and Irish acts in the United Kingdom in the past year.

Considered less mainstream than the annual BRIT Awards, it is open to all music genres.

In the running for album of the year are Parks' debut "Collapsed in Sunbeams", composer Hannah Peel's "Fir Wave", and "Promises", electronic music artist Floating Points' collaboration with Pharoah Sanders and The London Symphony Orchestra.

Jazz musician Nubya Garcia is nominated for debut album "Source", as are rappers Ghetts for "Conflict of Interest" and Berwyn for his debut mixtape "Demotape/Vega".

Rock bands Mogwai and Black Country, New Road are nominated for "As The Love Continues" and debut album "For the First Time" respectively. Wolf Alice, who won the Mercury Prize in 2018, are nominated for their chart-topping record "Blue Weekend".