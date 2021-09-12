A new US reality show that pits activists promoting charitable causes against each other and uses social media as one metric of their success has ignited controversy.

"The Activist," whose launch was announced this week, will be broadcast on the American network CBS in October and co-produced by non-governmental organisation Global Citizen, with celebrity hosts such as the singer Usher, actress Priyanka Chopra and dancer Julianne Hough.

The audience will follow the adventures of "six activists from around the world working to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment," CBS said in a statement.

"The activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world's most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now," it continued.

Success "is measured via online engagement, social metrics and hosts' input."

The finale will take place at the G20 summit in Rome in late October, where the budding activists will meet with world leaders in hopes of securing funding and raising awareness for their cause.

Trivialising activism