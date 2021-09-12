CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Manufactured for Hollywood': Reality show 'The Activist' draws controversy
Social media users accuse CBS' new show "The Activist" of trivialising urgent universal causes when in many countries, activists are being jailed or otherwise repressed.
'Manufactured for Hollywood': Reality show 'The Activist' draws controversy
The CBS broadcasting logo is seen outside the CBS Broadcast Center in Manhattan, New York, US, on July 30, 2018. / Reuters
September 12, 2021

A new US reality show that pits activists promoting charitable causes against each other and uses social media as one metric of their success has ignited controversy.

"The Activist," whose launch was announced this week, will be broadcast on the American network CBS in October and co-produced by non-governmental organisation Global Citizen, with celebrity hosts such as the singer Usher, actress Priyanka Chopra and dancer Julianne Hough.

The audience will follow the adventures of "six activists from around the world working to bring meaningful change to one of three urgent universal causes: health, education and the environment," CBS said in a statement.

"The activists will compete in missions, media stunts, digital campaigns and community events aimed at garnering the attention of the world's most powerful decision-makers, demanding action, now," it continued.

Success "is measured via online engagement, social metrics and hosts' input."

The finale will take place at the G20 summit in Rome in late October, where the budding activists will meet with world leaders in hopes of securing funding and raising awareness for their cause.

READ MORE:Is Iran using an activist's detention to secure $554 million from the UK?

Trivialising activism

Recommended

CBS executives described the show as "groundbreaking" and said it hoped it would inspire viewers.

But the backlash was swift, with social media users accusing the show of trivialising such causes at a time when in many countries activists are being jailed or otherwise repressed in their bid to stand up for human rights.

"Fighting for issues is tough enough without having to dance and sing for a bunch of millionaires while they decide who's worthy of their crumbs," wrote Nabilah Islam, an American activist and former Democratic congressional candidate in Georgia, on Twitter.

READ MORE:Over dozen Palestinian security officers to face trial for activist's death

"This is not a reality show to trivialise activism," Global Citizen said in response to the backlash in a statement to Deadline.

The aim, said the organisation, "is to support activists everywhere, show the ingenuity and dedication they put into their work, and amplify their causes to an even wider audience."

READ MORE: Activists concerned over environmental cost of Serbia mine

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions