POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Formula One confirms Miami Grand Prix to begin in 2022
Formula One said that the race, which does not yet have a scheduled date, will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens north of the Florida city. Miami will be the 11th location F1 has raced at in the US since 1950.
Formula One confirms Miami Grand Prix to begin in 2022
Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during the 2021 Bahrain Grand Prix at Sakhir, Bahrain on March 28, 2021 / Reuters
April 18, 2021

Miami will host a Formula One race from next year as part of a 10-year-deal announced by the sport and local organisers.

The grand prix at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, home of the Miami Dolphins NFL team, will be a second Formula One race for the United States in addition to the one in Austin, Texas.

Formula One said in a statement the date of the Miami race had yet to be decided.

Miami will be the 11th location Formula One has raced at in the United States since the world championship started in 1950.

READ MORE:Formula 1 returns to Istanbul after nine years

Opposition from locals due to noise 

"The US is a key growth market for us and we are greatly encouraged by our growing reach in the US which will be further supported by this exciting second race," said Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

"We will be working closely with the team from Hard Rock Stadium and the FIA to ensure the circuit delivers sensational racing but also leaves a positive and lasting contribution for the people in the local community."

Liberty Media-owned Formula One has targeted Miami as a venue for some time but faced strong local opposition from residents worried about excessive noise and air pollution.

Recommended

In 2019, Formula One and local organisers abandoned plans to hold the race in the downtown area and put forward a revised layout winding around the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Hard Rock Stadium belongs to real estate mogul and Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, who will fund construction of the track and cover race costs.

Circuit to be 5.41km with 19 corners

"The Hard Rock stadium entertainment campus in Miami Gardens exists to host the biggest global events to benefit the entire greater Miami region and Formula One racing is as big as it gets," said Miami GP managing partner Tom Garfinkel.

"We have worked with specialist designers to create a racetrack that we, Formula One and the FIA believe will provide great racing."

The circuit will be 5.41km with 19 corners and three straights and an estimated top speed of 320kph.

Formula One said the promoter would ensure discounted tickets for Miami Gardens residents as well as creating a programme to support local businesses and the community.

READ MORE: Hamilton earns 99th career pole at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Can Netanyahu’s fragile coalition survive Trump’s Gaza peace plan?
By Kazim Alam
US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump
Not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US: Trump
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Maduro signs decree granting security powers in case of military intervention amid tensions with US
Is UN ineffective in ending wars? Top official says dismissing UN's role in conflicts is misguided
By Baba Umar
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests