Tokyo Olympics creative head Hiroshi Sasaki has said he has resigned after making a derogatory comment about a popular female Japanese entertainer, in the latest controversy over insensitive remarks towards women to hit Games organisers.

With only four months left before the Olympics begin, the departure of the chief director for the opening and closing ceremonies is another blow to the 2020 Games, which were postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic .

The setback comes on the heels of Yoshiro Mori's resignation as organising committee president last month after his sexist remarks sparked outrage.

Sasaki said he had told a planning group through a group chat that Naomi Watanabe could play a role as an "Olympig".

"There was a very inappropriate expression in my ideas and remarks," Sasaki said in a statement issued through Games organisers early on Thursday. "I sincerely apologise to her and people who have felt discomfort with such contents."

'I am happy with this body shape'

Sasaki's resignation came swiftly after weekly magazine Shukan Bunshun reported his remarks on Wednesday, which sent shockwaves through Japan.

Watanabe expressed "surprise" by the comments.

"In fact, I am happy with this body shape," Watanabe said in a statement posted on her agency's website.

"But, as a human being, I sincerely hope that the world will become a fun and prosperous place where we can respect and recognise each individual's individuality and way of thinking."

Sasaki said he had told Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto late on Wednesday evening that he was stepping down.