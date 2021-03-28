Three days after testing positive for Covid-19, "everything tasted like cardboard," recalls 38-year-old Elizabeth Medina, who lost her sense of taste and smell at the start of the pandemic. A year later, she fears she will never get them back.

Medina consulted ear, nose and throat doctors and neurologists, tried various nasal sprays, and is part of a group of patients undergoing experimental treatment that uses fish oil.

To try to stimulate her senses, she puts copious amounts of spices on everything she eats, pours aromatic herbs into her tea and regularly sniffs a bracelet soaked in essential oils.

But her attempts have been in vain. Medina, a guidance counselor at a New York school, says she has lost many everyday pleasures she once enjoyed, including eating and cooking.

She says she has cried every day for months.

Medina is one of a growing number of people with lasting anosmia – a poorly understood disorder that has become an underestimated consequence for many in the pandemic.

Most Covid-19 sufferers who lose the ability to taste or smell recover "within three or four weeks," according to Valentina Parma, a psychologist at Temple University in Philadelphia.

But 10 to 15 percent lose the senses for months, said Parma. She chairs the Global Consortium for Chemosensory Research (GCCR), which was formed at the start of the pandemic to study the problem.

READ MORE: Here's how Covid-19 can creep into the brain and permanently damage it

'Long Covid'

Sensory loss is estimated to affect more than two million Americans and 10 million people worldwide, according to the expert.

Taste and smell are often seen as less essential than sight and hearing, and their loss is often considered as less serious than other effects of "Long Covid"; but they are a key part of socialisation, says Parma, noting that "we pick mates based on smells."

Their disappearance, moreover, is frequently compounded not just by nutritional problems but by anxiety and even depression, Parma added.

Like other "anosmics," Medina found solace and solidarity in a support group organised by a hospital near her home.

Such groups have flourished on social networks. The AbScent group, formed as a charity in Britain in 2019, has seen its members on various platforms soar from 1,500 to more than 45,000 since the pandemic began, according to founder Chrissi Kelly.

On the organisation's main Facebook page, the question that haunts Medina repeatedly comes up: "Will I ever regain my sense of taste and smell?"

At this stage, said Parma, "it is quite difficult to predict how things will evolve."