Versatile British actor Paul Ritter, who appeared in the "Harry Potter" franchise and played a key figure behind nuclear disaster in "Chernobyl," has died, his agent said.

He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour, his agent said on Tuesday.

A familiar face to British television viewers and theatregoers, Ritter played Martin Goodman, the eccentric father of a London Jewish family, in the Channel 4 sitcom "Friday Night Dinner."

He also played ill-fated nuclear engineer Anatoly Dyatlov in the HBO drama "Chernobyl;" the wizard Eldred Worple in "Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince;" and appeared as a devious political operative in the James Bond film "Quantum of Solace."

Ritter was a regular cast member in productions at Britain’s National Theatre, and his stage roles also included "Art" at London’s Old Vic and Prime Minister John Major in royal drama "The Audience."