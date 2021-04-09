Five years after his death, treasures continue to emerge from Prince's legendary vault, with a previously unreleased album "Welcome 2 America" set for release on July 30.

The album, which was recorded in 2010, is likely to rank among the artist's most overtly political statements, with a title track that concludes: "Land of the free / home of the slave."

That song is immediately available on streaming platforms, with the full 12-track album following this summer, label Legacy Recordings said on Thursday.

A second disc will feature a live performance from the tour of the same name, recorded at The Forum in California in April 2011.

The album covers "Prince's concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice," the label and his estate said in a statement.

