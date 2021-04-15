An online sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by the digital artist Pak has fetched a total of $16.8 million at Sotheby's, including an image of a single pixel which sold for $1.36 million.

A non-fungible token is a form of blockchain-based digital asset which has exploded in popularity in 2021, with prices soaring as collectors and enthusiasts rush to buy the items which only exist in digital form.

Last month, an NFT artwork sold for $69.3 million at Christie’s, in the first sale ever by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form.

The Sotheby's sale, called “The Fungible’ Collection”, had a complex structure, including a series of digital cubes which collectors could buy for $500 to $1,500 each, receiving a number of NFTs based on how many cubes they own.

The artist is known only as Pak, with the Twitter handle @muratpak.

The sale also included four limited edition NFTs which were awarded to the winners of specific tasks, including paying the highest amount for a Pak artwork on the secondary market and posting the hashtag #PakWasHere to the biggest social media audience.