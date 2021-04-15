CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Pak's NFT digital art fetches $16.8M at Sotheby's
Last month, an NFT artwork sold for $69.3 million at Christie’s, in the first sale ever by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form.
Pak's NFT digital art fetches $16.8M at Sotheby's
A screenshot of a digital artwork called "Cube" by Pak.
April 15, 2021

An online sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) by the digital artist Pak has fetched a total of $16.8 million at Sotheby's, including an image of a single pixel which sold for $1.36 million.

A non-fungible token is a form of blockchain-based digital asset which has exploded in popularity in 2021, with prices soaring as collectors and enthusiasts rush to buy the items which only exist in digital form.

Last month, an NFT artwork sold for $69.3 million at Christie’s, in the first sale ever by a major auction house of a piece of art that does not exist in physical form.

The Sotheby's sale, called “The Fungible’ Collection”, had a complex structure, including a series of digital cubes which collectors could buy for $500 to $1,500 each, receiving a number of NFTs based on how many cubes they own.

The artist is known only as Pak, with the Twitter handle @muratpak.

#PakWasHere

The sale also included four limited edition NFTs which were awarded to the winners of specific tasks, including paying the highest amount for a Pak artwork on the secondary market and posting the hashtag #PakWasHere to the biggest social media audience.

Recommended

An NFT called "The Pixel" - an image of a single pixel - was also up for auction, fetching $1.36 million after a 90-minute bidding battle.

The NFTs in the collection are represented by animated images designed by Pak. They are three-dimensional white and grey shapes on a black background, apart from the pixel, which is just a grey square.

In each case, no physical object changed hands – the NFTs exist exclusively in digital form, with blockchain acting as a public ledger to verify t heir ownership status.

Max Moore, contemporary art specialist at Sotheby's, said the sale was targeted towards "crypto-native" collectors.

"These new crypto investors have a very different aesthetic and a very different taste profile than a traditional collector would and so it's important to provide a mix and a range of collectibles at Sotheby's to attract a wide variety of audience," he said.

The sale took place online from Monday to Wednesday on Nifty Gateway, which is owned by Gemini. Gemini is the cryptocurrency exchange owned and operated by virtual currency entrepreneurs Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss.

Buyers were able to pay in the cryptocurrency Ether, as well as via debit or credit card.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions