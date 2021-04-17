A former famous choreographer for Britain's famed Royal Ballet Company has died aged 35, his family announced on Saturday, a day after Denmark's Royal Theatre pulled his show over claims of "offensive behaviour".

Liam Scarlett enjoyed a meteoric rise but the Royal Ballet ended its relationship with him in March last year after he was accused of sexual misconduct with students over a 10-year period, although he was cleared by a seven-month probe.

The Royal Ballet said separately it was "deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett's death".

Scarlett joined the British troupe as a dancer in 2006, retiring in 2012 to focus on choreography.

'Offensive behaviour'

Claims of sexual misconduct against him shocked the ballet world.