CULTURE
3 MIN READ
UK's famous ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett dies at 35
Scarlett had been suspended by the Royal Ballet in 2019 after former students made allegations of sexual misconduct over a 10-year period although he had been cleared after a seven-month probe.
UK's famous ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett dies at 35
In this Tuesday, August 14, 2012 file photo, Royal Ballet choreographer Liam Scarlett works with Miami City Ballet dancers in Miami Beach, Florida. / AP
April 17, 2021

A former famous choreographer for Britain's famed Royal Ballet Company has died aged 35, his family announced on Saturday, a day after Denmark's Royal Theatre pulled his show over claims of "offensive behaviour".

Liam Scarlett enjoyed a meteoric rise but the Royal Ballet ended its relationship with him in March last year after he was accused of sexual misconduct with students over a 10-year period, although he was cleared by a seven-month probe.

The Royal Ballet said separately it was "deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett's death".

Scarlett joined the British troupe as a dancer in 2006, retiring in 2012 to focus on choreography.

READ MORE: Greek gymnasts accuse coaches of decades of abuse, sexual harassment

'Offensive behaviour'

Claims of sexual misconduct against him shocked the ballet world.

Recommended

Denmark's national theatre said on Friday that all performances of his "Frankenstein" production had been cancelled over new claims of "offensive behaviour" towards its staff in 2018 and 2019.

"Offensive behaviour is unacceptable at the Royal Theatre," said theatre director Kasper Holten, according to The Times.

"The wellbeing and safety of our employees is a high priority for us," he added in a statement.

"We, therefore, do not wish to perform the works of the choreographer in question until further notice and Frankenstein in the spring of 2022 has therefore been cancelled."

The allegations against Scarlett, regarded as British ballet's "next big thing", reverberated globally, with Australia's Queensland Ballet cancelling a run of his adaptation of "Dangerous Liaisons".

His works for The Royal Ballet included "Despite", "Consolations and Liebestraum" and "Swan Lake".

READ MORE:British gymnasts take legal action against governing body over abuse

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions