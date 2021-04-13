Formula One has announced a 'Women's Wildcard' to help female gamers break into its Esports series world championship after four years of all-male teams.

It said in a statement on Monday that one woman would be given a wildcard to the Pro Exhibition, an event used by the 10 F1 teams to add to their esports rosters for the Pro Series held later in the year.

There is no guarantee, however, that a woman will be selected by a team.

The winner of the wildcard will be whoever sets the fastest lap in an all-female qualifying competition from May 3-9 on Codemasters' F1 2020 game.

Formula One esports teams have yet to sign a woman racer, although some female gamers have competed by invitation in individual virtual grands prix held during the Covid-19 pandemic.