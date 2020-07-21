Ukrainian police have secured the release of all the remaining hostages who were seized on a bus in western Ukraine, and detained the hostage taker.

The hostage-taker surrendered to police and was detained late on Tuesday.

"The hostages have been released," a police statement said. "A man who took hostages in Lutsk today and held them on a bus has been detained."

Ukraine's Interior Minister Arsen Avakov who was in the region to coordinate a resolution to the crisis, shared a video of hostages being released on his official Twitter account and wrote "All".

What happened?

Police initially said there were 20 people on the bus, but Ukraine's Security Service said later in the day that the assailant was holding about 10 hostages after releasing three others.

Officials didn't explain the discrepancy, and it was unclear how many people initially had been on the bus and whether any escaped.

Following the talks with the first deputy chief of national police, Yevhen Koval, the man released three of the hostages, including a pregnant woman. Koval also delivered water to the hostages.

The security services surrounded the minibus after two shots were fired from it towards law enforcement, police said.

"The attacker threw a grenade from the bus, which, fortunately, did not detonate," a statement said, adding that the attacker was believed to have undergone psychiatric treatment.