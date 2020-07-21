US rap queen Nicki Minaj has delighted fans after she announced she was pregnant.

Minaj, 37, shared a photo on her Instagram of her in a bedazzled bikini and matching towering stilettos, holding her baby bump. She simply captioned the image, "#Preggers."

The wildly successful rapper shared a series of other highly stylised pregnancy photos on Instagram and on Twitter.

"Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes," she wrote on another Instagram post, alongside an image of herself in the same bikini and heels lounging on a pink couch.

Minaj had teased her pregnancy in May, jokingly tweeting that she was experiencing some pregnancy symptoms such as nausea and asking her fans, "Omg what do u think this means guys????"