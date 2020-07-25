WORLD
3 MIN READ
Study: US eugenics programme tried to 'breed out' black citizens
The new paper, published in the American Review of Political Economy, says almost 7,600 men, women and children as young as 10 were surgically sterilised under the programme, preventing people deemed "feebleminded" and others from becoming parents.
Study: US eugenics programme tried to 'breed out' black citizens
In this June 16, 2011 photo, Delores Marks holds a photograph of her mother, Margaret Helen Cheek, far left, who was sterilised during North Carolina's eugenics programme at Cherry Hospital in Goldsboro, North Carolina, where she was a patient for more than 10 years. / AP
July 25, 2020

A sterilisation programme that ran in the US state of North Carolina from 1929 to 1974 was explicitly designed to "breed out" black citizens and met the UN definition of genocide, a study said this week.

Almost 7,600 men, women and children as young as 10 were surgically sterilised under the programme that was created to serve the "public good" by preventing people deemed "feebleminded" and others from becoming parents.

Most were coerced but some women who had no other means of birth control sought out sterilisation by having themselves declared unfit mothers.

The new paper was published in the American Review of Political Economy.

It examined the years 1958 to 1968, a period in which more than 2,100 authorised sterilisations occurred across the state's 100 counties.

The authors found that, for the period they studied, sterilisation rates increased with the size of the unemployed black population, but unemployed whites and other races were not similarly targeted.

READ MORE: US charges arrested Portland protesters

'Act of genocide'

William Darity Jr, a professor at Duke University and co-author, said the UN's definition of genocide cites intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

Recommended

This includes, according to the text of the Geneva Convention, "imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group".

"North Carolina's disproportionate use of eugenic sterilisation on its black citizens was an act of genocide," said Darity.

Previous work had shown that the eugenics programme had disproportionately targeted black people, but the new paper shed light on the mechanics by which the program worked and its motives.

"Controlling black bodies and their reproductive choices is nothing new," added co-author Rhonda Sharpe of the Women's Institute for Science, Equity and Race.

"Our study shows that North Carolina restricted reproductive freedom, using eugenics to disenfranchise black residents."

The state set up a foundation in 2010 to compensate living victims of the program.

The first checks, written for $20,000 each, were mailed to 220 of those survivors in 2014, according to North Carolina's The News & Observer newspaper.

READ MORE: Srebrenica Genocide 25 Years On: Lessons for European Muslims

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each