Iraqi Yazidis called on the central government in Baghdad to save the children who have been abducted by terrorist organisation, the PKK, according to a local official.

Yazidis have long been under pressure from the PKK in the northern Sinjar region of Iraq.

They have held occasional demonstrations demanding the return of those abducted by terrorists in an effort to push the central government and the UN to act.

"The PKK has abducted tens of our young people. That's why the PKK needs to be removed from the region," said Veyis Naif, head of Sinjar's local council.

Naif also urged relevant institutions and officials to take action against the PKK’s atrocities.

The terrorist organisation has also been accused of confiscating land and not allowing people to harvest crops.

"If the PKK were not here, 80 percent of the Shengali [Sinjar] people would have returned to their homes by now," he said, adding that locals wanted a common force, including Iraqi military and Peshmerga forces, to be deployed in the region to eliminate the terrorists.

Yazidi families also held protests in the Sinjar mountains.

Haydar Reso, who is the father of one of the children taken by the PKK, says he is determined to keep protesting until the government meets their demand.

"My son was abducted about a year ago [...] I want the Iraqi government to rescue my son from the PKK," a Yazidi mother said.