The US economy has plunged by a record-shattering 32.9 percent annual rate last quarter, and the coronavirus pandemic is still cutting a path of destruction, forcing millions out of work and shuttering businesses.

The economy’s stunning contraction in the April-June quarter came as the viral outbreak pushed already struggling businesses to close for a second time in many parts of the country, sending unemployment surging to nearly 15 percent. The government’s estimate of the second-quarter fall in the gross domestic product was the sharpest such drop on record dating back to 1947, though slightly less bad than expected. The previous worst quarterly contraction, a 10 percent drop, occurred in 1958 during the Eisenhower administration.

The Commerce Department figures are an annual rate, so not comparable to the quarterly contractions reported in other advanced economies.

Trump diverts attention

Soon after the government issued the bleak economic data, President Donald Trump diverted attention by suggesting a “delay” in the November 3 presidential election, based on his unsubstantiated allegations that widespread mail-in voting would result in fraud. The dates of presidential elections are enshrined in federal law and would require an act of Congress to change.

So steep was the economic fall last quarter that most analysts expect the economy to produce a sharp bounce-back in the current July-September period. Yet with the rate of confirmed coronavirus cases having surged in a majority of states, more businesses being forced to pull back on reopenings and the Republican Senate proposing to scale back government aid to the unemployed, the economy could worsen in the months ahead.

Unemployment numbers rise

In a sign of how weakened the job market remains, more than 1.4 million laid-off Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week. It was the 19th straight week that more than 1 million people have applied for jobless aid. Before the coronavirus erupted in March, the number of Americans seeking unemployment checks had never exceeded 700,000 in any one week, even during the Great Recession.

An additional 830,000 people applied for unemployment benefits under a new program that extends eligibility for the first time to self-employed and gig workers. All told, the government says roughly 30 million people are receiving some form of jobless aid, though that figure might be inflated by double-counting in some states.

The pain could soon intensify: a supplemental $600 in weekly federal unemployment benefits is expiring, and Congress is squabbling about extending the aid, which will probably be done at some reduced level of payment.

Last quarter’s economic drop followed a five percent fall in the January-March quarter, during which the economy officially entered a recession triggered by the virus, ending an 11-year economic expansion, the longest on record in the United States.

The grim economic news deepened losses on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 300 points in late-morning trading.

The economic harm from the virus is extending well beyond the United States. On Thursday, Germany reported that its GDP tumbled 10.1 percent last quarter. It was the biggest such drop on record dating to 1970. And Mexico’s GDP sank 17.3 percent last quarter, also a record.

Drop in consumer spending