Former president Barack Obama has issued a stark warning that the voting rights and equal opportunity championed by the late representative John Lewis are being threatened as the US heads into the 2020 election.

Speaking from the pulpit of the church that Martin Luther King Jr. once led, Obama did not mention President Donald Trump by name while delivering a eulogy at the funeral service of civil rights leader Lewis in Atlanta. But the first Black president drew unmistakable contrasts with his successor, and he implicitly lambasted how Trump has handled voting procedures and ongoing civil unrest amid a national reckoning over systemic racism.

“You want to honour John? Let’s honour him by revitalising the law that he was willing to die for,” Obama said on Thursday, arguing that the bipartisan praise for the Georgia congressman since his death isn't enough.

He called on Congress to renew the Voting Rights Act, which Trump and Republican congressional leaders have left unchanged since the Supreme Court diminished the landmark law in 2012.

Lambasts attacks on Black Americans, voter rights

"Today we witness with our own eyes, police officers kneeling on the necks of black Americans," Obama said.

"We can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators," he said.

"Even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darnedest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision," Obama added.

Suggests overhauling voting system

Obama endorsed ending the Senate filibuster if that is what’s needed to pass an overhauled voting law. He called the procedural hurdle that effectively requires 60 votes to pass major legislation a “Jim Crow relic,” referring to the segregation era.

The Democratic-led House has adopted a sweeping rewrite of the Voting Rights Act, now named for Lewis. It faces opposition in the Republican-led Senate and likely couldn't get 60 votes even if Democrats reclaim a narrow majority after the November elections.

Specifically, Obama called for all Americans being registered to vote automatically, restoring voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences, expanding early voting, ending partisan gerrymandering of districts and making Election Day a national holiday.

Obama noted that the original Voting Rights Act of 1965 and its renewals drew Republican and Democratic votes in Congress and were signed by presidents from both parties.

He said those in power were "even undermining the Postal Service in an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots.”

Trump tweets on postponing US election

Hours before Lewis' funeral, Trump suggested delaying the November election, something he doesn’t have the authority to do.

Trump has falsely claimed that a surge of mail ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic will threaten the election’s legitimacy. Trump has opposed moves in Congress to help the financially struggling US Postal Service handle the sharp uptick in mail voting.