At least three Saudi nationals were detained without explanation or charge after expressing sympathy for a Saudi activist who died in April, a rights group said.

Abdullah al Hamid was serving the penultimate year of a combined 11 year sentence for criticising the Saudi royal family when he died following a stroke, with activists accusing the Saudi authorities of medical neglect. In prison, Hamid had long complained of his ailments and had been advised by a doctor that he needed heart surgery prior to his death.

The Saudi human rights organisation, ALQST, said that after Hamid’s death, three men; Aql al Bahili, Abdulaziz al Dukhail, and Sultan al Ajmi, were arrested by Saudi forces.

According to ALQST, Bahili, a journalist, is being held at the Al Hair prison in Riyadh where he is being denied access to a lawyer or information about the charges he faces.

The organisation does not have any information about where Dukhail, a writer, and activist Ajmi, are being held.

The three join hundreds of other activists from across the social spectrum being held in Saudi jails. They range from women’s rights activist, Loujain al Hathloul, and the Muslim religious scholar Salman al Odah.

Odah is facing the death penalty for posting a tweet encouraging reconciliation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia amid the blockade of the Gulf emirate.

Hathloul has been forcibly divorced from her husband, and according to her sister has been regularly tortured and sexually harassed.