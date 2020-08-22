Despite being interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, the shortened Broadway season has nonetheless announced it will have a Tony Awards.

The Tony awards, the annual honours celebrating the best in Broadway theater, will be announced during a digital ceremony this fall, organisers said in a statement on Friday.

The Tonys had been scheduled for June but were postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway theaters went dark in March and are scheduled to remain closed through the rest of the year.

The closing of the theatres on March 12 knocked out all shows, including 16 that were still scheduled to open.