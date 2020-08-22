A 116-year-old survivor of the 1918 Spanish Flu believed to be among the world's oldest people has died in South Africa.

Fredie Blom died on Saturday, his family said.

Born on May 8, 1904, Blom had "lived this long because of God's grace," he told AFP news agency this year.

Guinness World Records lists the oldest currently living man as Briton Bob Weighton, aged 112, but South African media have described Blom as "unofficially" the world's oldest.

Blom's entire family was wiped out by the Spanish Flu pandemic when he was just a teenager.

But he himself survived and went on to raise the three children of his wife of 46 years, Jeanette, as his own, becoming grandfather to five over the years.