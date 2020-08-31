Detroit has turned an island park into an extraordinary memorial garden for residents who died from Covid-19.

Cars packed with families slowly passed hundreds of photos remembering them.

Mayor Mike Duggan declared a Detroit Memorial Day to honour the 1,500-plus city victims of the pandemic. Hearses led solemn all-day processions around Belle Isle Park in the Detroit River after bells rang across the region at 8:45 am.

“It is our hope that seeing these beautiful faces on the island today ... will wake people up to the devastating effect of the pandemic,” said Rochelle Riley, Detroit's director of arts and culture.

The “memorial was designed to bring some peace to families whose loved ones didn't have the funerals they deserved,” Riley said in opening remarks. “But it may also force us to work harder to limit the number of Covid-19 deaths we’ll endure in the coming months.”

