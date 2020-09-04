POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Serena Williams battles through second-round test at US Open
A dominant Williams sailed through the first set at Arthur Ashe Stadium, closing out the first game with one of seven aces on the match before breaking her unseeded opponent's serve on the second game to take an early 2-0 lead.
Serena Williams battles through second-round test at US Open
Serena Williams of the United States serves the ball against Margarita Gasparyan of Russia on day four of the 2020 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Reuters
September 4, 2020

World-renowned US tennis player, Serena Williams, has battled her way through to a 6-2 6-4 victory over Russia's Margarita Gasparyan in the second round of the US Open on Thursday, continuing her bid for a record-equaling 24th Grand Slam title.

A dominant Williams sailed through the first set at Arthur Ashe Stadium, closing out the first game with one of seven aces on the match before breaking her unseeded opponent's serve on the second game to take an early 2-0 lead.

The 38-year-old American showed little sign of weakness, aside from a single double fault and a trio of unforced errors, as she finished off the set in just 35 minutes.

Momentum shifted during the second set, however, as Margarita Gasparyan, 26, went on the offensive and Williams, the six-time champion, committed four double faults.

Momentum shift

The unseeded Russian drew Williams to the net and sent a forehand pass winner whizzing by her, before forcing her into an error on the next point to break her serve and narrow the lead 3-2.

Williams retaliated, breaking her serve, but Gasparyan refused to back down, eventually leveling the score 4-4.

Williams, a crowd favourite who this year must play without her legions of fans cheering her on, clawed her way back, managing to close out a lengthy 16-point game to hold her serve and retake the lead 5-4, psyching herself up shouting "Come on!" inside the empty stadium.

"It wasn't that frustrating," Williams said after the match.

Recommended

The second-set setback "could help me know what not to do next time."

Winning return to tennis

Serena Williams made a winning return to competitive tennis at her first match of the Covid-19 era, a few weeks ago.

On August 11, Serena won 4-6 6-4 6-1 against Bernarda Pera The Top Seed Open, the first WTA Tour tournament in the US since the coronavirius outbreak.

READ MORE:Serena William's winning return to tennis after Covid-19 hiatus

Covid-19 era of tennis

The retractable roof of this year's US Open stadium was put in place after the competitors warmed up due to rain in Flushing Meadows, and the two played in almost pin-drop silence, with spectators barred from the sprawling Queens campus amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

During a changeover toward the end of the contest, Williams told the chair umpire she felt like she was "sprinting" to manage her on-court towel, one of the many new health requirements of the Covid-19 era.

"I don't have enough time," she said. "I don't want to get a warning but this is not normal." 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
US government shutdown may furlough 750,000 federal workers as Democrats and Republicans trade blame