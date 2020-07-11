The “Batman” universe is expanding, with a TV series set in Gotham City’s police department that will explore corruption, streaming platform HBO Max has said.

HBO Max said the original drama series would be produced by Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming Warner Bros movie “The Batman” that stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader with no special superpowers.

It said the series would "extend the world established in the movie and further explore the myriad of compelling and complex characters of Gotham".

"The Batman" is set when the DC comic book character is about 30 years old and at the beginning of his life as a vigilante, Reeves has said.