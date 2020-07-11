Jack Charlton, a football World Cup winner with England who became the darling of Ireland after leading their national team to unprecedented success as manager, has died aged 85.

A family statement said that the former Leeds United defender, who helped England beat West Germany to become world champions in 1966, died peacefully on Friday at his home in Northumberland, northern England following a long-term illness.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life," it read.

Charlton led Ireland to their first major football finals at the 1988 European Championship and also guided them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was among the first to tweet his reaction.

"So saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton who brought such honesty and joy to the football world" he said.

"He personified a golden era in Irish football, the Italia 90 campaign being one of pure joy for the nation. He gave us magical memories. Thank you Jack."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid tribute with a tweet: "Jack Charlton was a football great whose achievements brought happiness to many".

Football world in mourning

"The FAI (Football Association of Ireland) is deeply saddened to learn of the death of Jack Charlton, the manager who changed Irish football forever," the FAI said on Twitter.

English football's governing body the Football Association (FA) said they were "devastated" by the news.

Leeds issued their own tribute to 'Big Jack' whose uncompromising style as a defender epitomised the rugged side to the Revie era.