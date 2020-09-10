Four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel will drive for Racing Point from next season.

The team, which will be rebranded to Aston Martin F1 Racing, announced the move Thursday, a day after driver Sergio Perez announced he was on his way out.

“The signing of Sebastian is a clear statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive names in the sport," the team said in a statement.

“As a four-time world champion, Sebastian brings a fresh mindset to the team. He is one of the most accomplished and respected drivers in world motorsport and knows what it takes to win at the highest level."