Serena Williams plans to dust herself down after the disappointment of another failed attempt at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title and continue her chase at Roland Garros this month.

Williams crashed out of the US Open semifinals on Thursday, blowing a set lead to lose in three hard-fought sets to former world number Victoria Azarenka.

"It's obviously disappointing but at the same time I did what I could today," a weary-looking Williams told reporters.

"It feel like other times I've been close and I could have done better and today I felt like I gave a lot," she added.

The current record of most Grand Slam wins is held by Australian Margaret Court, who won 24, and is considered as the greatest tennis player of all time.

It has been more than three years since Williams won her 23rd singles tennis major title at the 2017 Australian Open, when she was already pregnant with daughter Olympia.

The 38-year-old has come close since, reaching four major finals only to come away empty handed, and needs one more to match Margaret Court's record of 24.

Many commentators suggested that this week at Flushing Meadows presented her with her best opportunity due to a depleted field caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

