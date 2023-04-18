Turkish soldiers have seized a cave that served as a terrorist hideout in northern Iraq, said the Turkish national defense minister.

Speaking at an event in Kayseri province on Tuesday, Hulusi Akar said that 12 terrorists were neutralised after an attack targeting a Turkish military base in northern Syria.

“Terror hideouts and camps continue to be destroyed. Yesterday, Turkish soldiers also entered a cave called Cemco in the Zap region in northern Iraq, which terrorists see as a so-called fortress and described as ‘unassailable’,” Akar said.

He said many weapons and ammunition were seized in the cave, adding: “By neutralising the last terrorist, we will save our noble nation from this terror scourge."

Türkiye respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty rights of all its neighbors, especially Iraq and Syria, Akar said, emphasising the importance of ensuring the security of borders and citizens.

READ MORE: Türkiye ‘neutralises’ 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in retaliation to Syria attack