The 57th Antalya Film Festival, also known as the Golden Orange Film Festival, announced jury members and films which will participate in its International Feature Film Competition.

Directors, screenwriters, and artists from all over the world will evaluate the films picked elaborately for the festival.

The jury members include Turkish screenwriter and director Emin Alper, Romanian producer Ada Solomon, Tribeca Film Festival's artistic director Frederic Boyer, Iranian actor and director Niki Karimi, and Brazilian filmmaker Sandra Kogut.

The films, most of which were premiered at the Venice Film Festival in Italy earlier this month, will meet a Turkish audience for the first time from October 3-10 in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.