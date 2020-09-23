CULTURE
57th Antalya Film Festival announces jury
The films, most of which were premiered at the Venice Film Festival in Italy earlier this month, will meet a Turkish audience for the first time from October 3-10 in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya. / AA
September 23, 2020

The 57th Antalya Film Festival, also known as the Golden Orange Film Festival, announced jury members and films which will participate in its International Feature Film Competition.

Directors, screenwriters, and artists from all over the world will evaluate the films picked elaborately for the festival.

The jury members include Turkish screenwriter and director Emin Alper, Romanian producer Ada Solomon, Tribeca Film Festival's artistic director Frederic Boyer, Iranian actor and director Niki Karimi, and Brazilian filmmaker Sandra Kogut.

The films, most of which were premiered at the Venice Film Festival in Italy earlier this month, will meet a Turkish audience for the first time from October 3-10 in the Turkish Mediterranean resort city of Antalya.

The 10 films which will participate are: Emmanuel Courcol’s The Big Hit, Lili Horvat's Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, Pamela Tola's Ladies of Steel, Massoud Bakhshi's Yalda, a Night for Forgiveness, Ameen Nayfeh’s 200 Metre, Uberto Pasolini’s Nowhere Special, Daniele Luchetti'’s The Ties, Ana Roche de Sousa's Listen, Arab and Tarzan Nasser brothers’ Gaza Mon Amour, and Jasmila Zbanic’s Quo Vadis Aida.

The winners of the competition will be announced at the closing and awards ceremony on the last day of the event.

The cinematic festival, which started in 1963 as the Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival and evolved into the International Antalya Film Festival, is one of the oldest and longest-running film festivals in Turkey.

SOURCE:AA
