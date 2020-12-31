Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games and fined $136,590 (100,000 pounds) after he admitted a Football Association (FA) charge for using a racial term.

The football governing body announced the suspension on Thursday.

Cavani will miss United's league game against Aston Villa, the League Cup semi-final against Manchester City and the FA Cup match against Watford as a result of the suspension.

Cavani didn't contest charge

"A comment posted on the Manchester United striker's Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1," the FA said in a statement.