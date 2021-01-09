Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has said preparing to face a youthful Aston Villa team in the FA Cup's third round clash presented a challenge he had never faced before, but the German was pleased after his side emerged with a 4-1 win.

Villa were forced to field academy players due to a mass Covid-19 outbreak among their ranks, with Under-23 coach Mark Delaney taking charge of the game instead of first-team manager Dean Smith.

Sadio Mane scored twice while Georginio Wijnaldum and Mohamed Salah added one each to cancel out a fine goal by Villa's 17-year-old striker Louie Barry and send Liverpool into the fourth round.

"The kids of Villa did really well," Klopp told reporters. "It was a tricky one. I've never before had this kind of challenge in my life, that you have no idea who you're playing against – absolutely no idea."

"You prepare a meeting and then you can throw all the preparation, all the videos in the bin and then you have to start new. That's football and academy players are good players.