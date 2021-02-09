Premier League referee Mike Dean will not officiate this weekend after he and his family received online death threats following two controversial incidents.

The 52-year-old referee sent off West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek for catching Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic with his elbow on Saturday, days after dismissing Southampton defender Jan Bednarek at Old Trafford.

Dean reviewed the incidents on the pitchside monitor after consulting VAR before making his decisions. Both have since been overturned on appeal.

The referee asked to be stood down from the next round of Premier League fixtures and was not included on the match officials list for the forthcoming weekend, though he will be in charge of Wednesday's FA Cup tie between Leicester and Brighton.