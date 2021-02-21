Norwegian Sebastian Foss-Solevaag produced the run of his life to claim a thrilling gold in the world championship-ending men's slalom in Cortina d'Ampezzo on Sunday.

Foss-Solevaag, who was part of the Norway squad that won gold in the parallel team event, was third after the first run down the Druscie course, but recorded the fastest second leg for a winning combined total of 1min 46.48 sec.

Austria's first-run leader Adrian Pertl claimed silver at 0.21sec, with experienced Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen picking up bronze (+0.46).

"It's amazing to finish up like this," said the 29-year-old Foss-Solevaag.

"The slalom has been really good this year. To come in the second run with such a huge lead was such a great feeling.

"I knew the two guys in front could often pull it together but it was a fight from the start to the bottom, and, hah, I did it!"

Croatia's Istok Rodes held the early lead before Switzerland's Daniel Yule took over as the top eight readied themselves for a second descent down the testing Druscie piste in sunny conditions with temperatures hitting an unseasonal 5C (41F).

In a departure from normal procedure, organisers announced that rather than the top 30 going in reverse order in the second run, it was modified to the top 15 because of the warm temperatures.

Austria's Marco Schwarz, a hot pre-race favourite fresh from gold in the alpine combined and a surprise bronze in the giant slalom, was first of the elite band to kick out of the start gate, attacking from the off before a mistake saw him straddle a gate.

France's Alexis Pinturault was next, but struggled for pace, and left Cortina with just one medal - a super-G bronze.

Exits abound