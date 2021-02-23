More than a dozen pilot whales have died and many others remain stranded near a narrow sand spit at the northern tip of New Zealand's South Island despite efforts to move them out to sea.

After a mass stranding at Farewell Spit on Monday, the whales were walked out at high tide that night, only to be found at the remote beach again on Tuesday morning.

Some 28 were alive, while 15 were known to have died.

Some of the stranded whales have started swimming away but others are milling around not far from shore, a spokeswoman for New Zealand's Department of Conservation said in a statement.