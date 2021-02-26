A man lounges across two seats on a crowded Berlin train, oblivious to his surroundings, until the two women opposite him suddenly spread their legs, revealing a message on their trousers: "Stop spreading".

Activists Elena Buscaino and Mina Bonakdar are on a mission to stamp out manspreading, the habit that some men have of encroaching on adjacent seats without consideration for their female neighbours.

"It is perfectly possible to sit comfortably on public transport without taking up two seats by spreading your legs," said Bonakdar, 25.

The two female activists' provocative stunt is part of a wider initiative called the Riot Pant Project featuring slogans printed on the inside legs of second-hand trousers.

Bonakdar and Buscaino, both design students, came up with the idea as a way of helping women reclaim public spaces often dominated by men.

As well as "Stop spreading", the project's slogans include "Give us space" and "Toxic masculinity", which, in a nod to the behaviour of those they are aimed at, are only revealed once the wearer shows their crotch.

"It is only through imitation that the interlocutor understands the effect of his or her behaviour," said Buscaino, 26.

Ancient phenomenon

But she also admits that very few men immediately change their posture when confronted with the slogans, as observed by AFP on the Berlin underground.

"They are often just astonished that women are behaving like that in front of them," she said – but she hopes the project will at least give them food for thought.

For Bonakdar, simply wearing the trousers in itself allows women to "feel stronger and gain confidence".