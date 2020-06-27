Hollywood's hopes for salvaging its summer season have effectively ended after the releases of both Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” and the Walt Disney Co's live-action reboot of “Mulan” were again delayed.

With reported cases of the coronavirus surging in parts of the US, Disney on Friday followed Warner Bros. in pushing “Mulan" to late August. The film, initially planned to open in March, had been slated for July 24. It's now moving to August 21.

“While the pandemic has changed our release plans for "Mulan" and we will continue to be flexible as conditions require, it has not changed our belief in the power of this film and its message of hope and perseverance,” said Disney co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman in a joint statement.

READ MORE: Oscars postponed to April 2021

'Tenet' also pushed back to August 21

Late Thursday, Warner Bros. also postponed “Tenet,” starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, from July 31 to August 12. The studio stressed the need for flexibility.