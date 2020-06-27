CULTURE
2 MIN READ
France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork honouring Bataclan victims
The portrait of a veiled mourning female figure was stolen from the concert hall's emergency exit door in January 2019.
France arrests six over stolen Banksy artwork honouring Bataclan victims
In this file photo taken on June 11, 2020, a member of Italy's gendarmerie stands near a piece of art attributed to Banksy. / AFP
June 27, 2020

Six people have been arrested in France over the theft of an artwork by street artist Banksy commemorating the victims of the 2015 Paris terror attacks that were stolen from the Bataclan concert hall, on Saturday.

They were arrested near France's Italian border this week after the artwork, an image of a girl in mourning painted on one of the Paris venue's emergency doors was found in Italy earlier this month, judicial and police sources told AFP.

Two were charged with theft while the other four were charged with concealing theft, and all six were placed in pre-trial detention.

Recommended

The portrait of veiled mourning female figure was cut from the concert hall's emergency exit door in January 2019. After the incident, Bataclan's official Twitter account said they kept the portrait on the street because they believed the art belonged to all.  

In November 2015, Daesh terrorists went on a killing rampage in Paris which left 130 people dead. Attacks were carried out at Stade de France national stadium, cafe terraces and bars and restaurants.

The night of horror began with three suicide bombers who blew themselves up outside the Stade de France national stadium. But the worst of the attacks across the city that night was the Bataclan massacre, where gunmen killed 90 people.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel