Black power, suffering and the fight for justice took centre stage at the BET Awards on Sunday, the first black celebrity event in the United States since nationwide mass protests broke out this month over systemic racism.

The show, which celebrates black excellence in music, film, sports and philanthropy, was filled with speeches, songs, images of protests and the names of dozens of black men and women who have died at the hands of police in recent years.

Dismantle racist systems

Beyonce, who was given a humanitarian award by former US first lady Michelle Obama for her charitable initiatives, urged the black community to use its vote in upcoming US elections to dismantle "racist and unequal systems."

Beyonce was honoured for her philanthropic work and relief efforts during the Covid-19 crisis.

"We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does," the singer said.

Beyonce used her platform while accepting the humanitarian award to relay a direct appeal to viewers: Go vote.

“Your voices are being heard and you’re proving to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain,” said the superstar singer at the BET Awards, which celebrated its 20 years of highlighting excellence in black-led entertainment.

But the ceremony, filmed virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, kept much of its focus on topics such as systemic racism and equal rights.

She said voting in the upcoming election was the way to end a “racist and unequal system” in America.

“I’m encouraging you to take action,” she said following an introduction by former first lady Michelle Obama.

The singer dedicated her award to the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraged activists to continue to push forward.