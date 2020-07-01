CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Weinstein victims to receive nearly $19 million payout
A lawyer representing several survivors slammed the settlement under which the convicted rapist "accepts no responsibility for his actions" and does not have to pay any of his own money.
Weinstein victims to receive nearly $19 million payout
Harvey Weinstein exits New York Criminal Courtroom during his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, February 18, 2020. / Reuters
July 1, 2020

Women who suffered sexual misconduct and workplace harassment by convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein are set to receive almost $19 million as part of a class-action lawsuit.

The payments, which need to be approved by two courts, are the result of a lawsuit brought against the ex-movie mogul – currently serving 23 years in prison – and his former film studio The Weinstein Company.

"Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, discrimination, and gender-based discrimination these survivors are finally receiving some justice," New York State Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Tuesday.

The lawsuit said Weinstein "demanded or forced female employees to engage in unwanted sexual contact as a quid pro quo for continued employment or career advancement".

A lawyer for several of Weinstein's victims immediately slammed the proposed settlement, however.

'Sellout'

Douglas Wigdor – whose clients include Tarale Wulff, a former cocktail waitress who told Weinstein's high-profile trial that he raped her in his New York apartment in 2005 – described it as "a complete sellout".

Recommended

He said that under the agreement, Weinstein "accepts no responsibility for his actions" and that he does not have to pay any of his own money towards the settlement.

Wigdor said it would also prevent survivors who do not want to accept the settlement from pursuing other avenues of compensation and that he would object to the agreement in court.

The attorney general's statement made no mention of a $25 million settlement that had been reached with dozens of women back in December.

Weinstein, the producer of "Pulp Fiction", was in February found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in a landmark verdict for the #MeToo movement.

The lengthy sentence issued the following month capped a remarkable downfall for the 68-year-old, who has been accused of years of vile predatory behaviour by almost 90 women, including Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein moved to maximum security prison in upstate NY

Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel