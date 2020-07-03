CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Johnny Depp's libel case against tabloid can go ahead – UK judge
Johnny Depp is suing The Sun's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, at London's High Court for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling the American actor a "wife beater".
Johnny Depp's libel case against tabloid can go ahead – UK judge
Actor Johnny Depp poses on the red carpet as he arrives for the screening of the movie "Minamata" during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, February 21, 2020. / Reuters Archive
July 3, 2020

A British judge ruled on Thursday that Hollywood star Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper over claims he abused his ex-wife can go ahead next week after rejecting the publication's bid to have the case thrown out.

Depp, the 57-year-old star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" films, is suing the tabloid's publisher, News Group Newspapers, and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, at London's High Court for libel over an article Wootton wrote in 2018 calling Depp a "wife beater".

Last week, Judge Andrew Nicol ruled that Depp had not fully complied with a court order by not supplying details of mobile phone texts to his assistant which the Sun's legal team said referred to obtaining drugs for the actor.

The paper's lawyer, Adam Wolanski, argued that the breach meant that the case should be thrown out, but Nicol said on Thursday that would not be just.

"The claim is far advanced and the trial is imminent," he said. "Despite the breach which I have found and despite Mr Wolanski’s submissions, I am not persuaded that the trial of the claim would be unfair."

Recommended

Depp married actress Amber Heard in February 2015 but she filed for divorce after just 15 months.

She has accused him of physical abuse during their relationship, allegations he denies.

The libel trial is due to start next Tuesday and is expected to last three weeks. Both Depp and Heard are expected to give evidence.

READ MORE:Heard accuses Depp of physical, emotional abuse

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel