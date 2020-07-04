Paris is usually abuzz during its prestigious Haute Couture presentations in July, its hotels heaving with fashionistas and monuments turned into catwalk venues.

But in a makeover caused by the coronavirus crisis, top designers will instead be experimenting next week with online showcases to try to keep clients hooked.

Brands from Christian Dior to Valentino are pressing ahead with collections and shows through an organised schedule of videos running from July 6 to 8.

Businesses feel the heat

That has helped keep some textile suppliers and artisans going, though other businesses are feeling the absence of a larger event keenly.

"The impact of a virtual fashion week on our business is serious, because there are no more clients to drive around," said Guillaume Connan, whose limousine company usually ferries A-listers around between shows.

'I will miss the audience, I will miss my friends'

Paris's multiple fashion weeks generate some $1.35 billion (1.2 billion euros) for the local economy every year, the federation grouping couture houses estimates.