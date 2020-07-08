Ringo Starr has held an online 80th birthday bash with a little help from his celebrity friends – and a number of classic Beatles songs – in aid of causes including Black Lives Matter.

But fans hoping for a virtual reunion between Starr and fellow surviving Beatle Paul McCartney were left disappointed, as the celebration concluded with an archive clip of the pair performing "Helter Skelter."

Normally Starr marks each passing year with live performances that include fellow musicians and hundreds of fans, but the pandemic forced a rethink this time.

"As most of you know, I'm fond of a good birthday party...but this is a bad year to host a get-together of any kind," said the British musician, sitting behind a drum kit wearing a colourful face mask adorned with the peace sign.

"So I'm celebrating with my friends in a new way this year – we're going to have to keep our distance due to the coronavirus."

Famous pals from musicians Sheryl Crow and Kenny Loggins to filmmaker David Lynch recorded vocals and video tributes, as Starr introduced hits from the Beatles' back catalog as well as his own.

"Come Together," "All You Need is Love" and "With a Little Help From My Friends" were among the tracks aired in an eclectic mix of archive concert footage and home recordings watched live by some 130,000 fans.

At the end of the festivities, Starr announced "We've got Paul... and I'm even playing with him!" – before introducing footage of the pair shot in Starr's adopted hometown Los Angeles last year.

But with McCartney seemingly billed in advance promotions as the show's top guest, some Beatles fans took to social media to vent their disappointment.

"Where were you Paul? Very disappointing. #peaceandlove" wrote Chris Durso.

"Very very disappointed. Now we know. Ringo is the God," tweeted Ann Olsson.

McCartney did send a tweet earlier in the day wishing "Happy birthday SIR RICHARD alias RINGO. Have a great day my long time buddy!"

The duo still play together on occasion, including at the Dodger Stadium gig last year as part of McCartney's "Freshen Up" tour.

'Peace and Love'