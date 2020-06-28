The United States is nearing 2.6 million coronavirus cases, as efforts to reopen the world's economic powerhouse were dramatically set back by a surge of new infections in states such as Florida.

Infections are also up in some other parts of the world that have reopened.

The US leads the world in Covid-19 cases by far, accounting for well over a third of the global total of over 10 million since the virus emerged late last year in China.

The tension between reopening battered economies — efforts pushed in the US by President Donald Trump — and public health is a source of debate in nearly every country.

'Explosion' in Florida

In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has conceded there has been an "explosion" in new cases.

The "Sunshine State" notched 9,585 cases in 24 hours, a new daily record.