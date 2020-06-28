WORLD
3 MIN READ
Coronavirus infections in US nears 2.6M as cases surge
The US leads the world in Covid-19 cases by far, accounting for well over a third of the global total of over 10 million since the virus emerged late last year in China.
Coronavirus infections in US nears 2.6M as cases surge
Jasmine Bermudez and Brad Philbert stop to take a photograph in front of the "Charging Bull" statue while wearing masks to prevent exposure to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in New York, US, March 17, 2020. / Reuters
June 28, 2020

The United States is nearing 2.6 million coronavirus cases, as efforts to reopen the world's economic powerhouse were dramatically set back by a surge of new infections in states such as Florida.

Infections are also up in some other parts of the world that have reopened.

The US leads the world in Covid-19 cases by far, accounting for well over a third of the global total of over 10 million since the virus emerged late last year in China.

The tension between reopening battered economies —  efforts pushed in the US by President Donald Trump —  and public health is a source of debate in nearly every country.

READ MORE: Latest global Covid-19 updates

'Explosion' in Florida 

In Florida, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has conceded there has been an "explosion" in new cases.

The "Sunshine State" notched 9,585 cases in 24 hours, a new daily record.

Recommended

The average age of people infected has dropped sharply — to 33 from 65 two months ago. Young people frustrated by months of confinement have poured back to the state's beaches, boardwalks and bars, often without masks and seemingly unconcerned about social distancing.

Miami announced beaches will close over the July 4 holiday weekend. Bars are also closing.

Georgia, Nevada and South Carolina also reported new daily record cases on Saturday, while Arizona broke its record for hospitalisations.

With Trump struggling to lift his re-election bid off the ground ahead of November, the campaign confirmed that events featuring Vice President Mike Pence in Arizona and Florida next week have been postponed "out of an abundance of caution."

Trump had faced a backlash after insisting on a rally in Oklahoma despite virus concerns one week ago.

In California, Governor Gavin Newsom ordered some areas to reinstate stay-at-home orders, while San Francisco announced a "pause" in its reopening.

Texas also shut down its bars. Governor Greg Abbott, another Republican who resisted lockdowns, said Friday that if he could "go back and redo anything, it probably would have been to slow down the opening of bars."

Texas was among the first US states to reopen.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Malaysia seeks Türkiye's help to bring home volunteers after Israeli attack on Gaza flotilla
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
US judge dismisses lawsuit accusing UNRWA of funding Hamas
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Syria goes to the polls: A primer on the first post-Assad electoral exercise
Manchester synagogue attack victim accidentally shot by officers – police
Israel illegally intercepts final Gaza-bound flotilla boat as far-right minister mocks activists
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia