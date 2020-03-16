CULTURE
Australian TV editor who met Rita Wilson contracts virus
Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins says he was tested because he met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine’s Sydney studio on March 9. The result came back positive on Sunday.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, January 19, 2020. / Reuters Archive
March 16, 2020

An Australian television editor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after meeting actress-singer Rita Wilson in Sydney.

Wilson and her husband Tom Hanks have been isolated in an Australian hospital since they were both diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 12.

Nine Network entertainment editor Richard Wilkins says he was tested because he met Wilson at the Sydney Opera House on March 7 and again at Nine’s Sydney studio on March 9. 

The result came back positive on Sunday.

The 65-year-old journalist told Nine on Monday he assumes he was infected by Wilson but doesn’t know for sure. Wilkins says he doesn’t feel unwell.

Wilkins’ son Christian Wilkins has been tested because he had spent the night of March 10 in his father’s Sydney home. 

Christian Wilkins is competing in the Australian version of the reality TV show “Dancing With The Stars” which is being broadcast without a studio audience because of the COVID-19 risk.

Richard Wilkins has been self-isolating at home since Thursday last week.

SOURCE:AP
