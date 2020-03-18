A group of actors have set up Hungary’s “first quarantine theatre”, streaming a play via Facebook about a man and a woman who find themselves in an underground nuclear fallout shelter and have to adapt to their new reality and to each other.

The two-hander was streamed on Monday just hours before the Hungarian government closed borders to all foreigners, after shutting down schools nationwide in a bid to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Dennis Kelly’s play “After the End” has an unsettling topicality and will hopefully help viewers to reflect on the new situation, the stage director, Laszlo Magacs said.

He said the idea came after theatres were closed. They work from a boat called TRIP, a once popular cultural venue and theatre, anchored on the Danube river in Budapest, and which is now without an audience.

“What is art about? Art gives ... examples to help lead our lives. This play, “After the End”, is about the interaction between two people in a closed space,” Magacs said.

“It is about tolerance, paying attention to each other, about the frustrations stemming from being locked in a small space, and the psychological game between the two people when there is no way to let off the steam.”