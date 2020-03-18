POLITICS
2 MIN READ
New Zealand decriminalises abortion
Despite its progressive reputation, New Zealand had until now maintained abortion as an offense under the 1961 Crimes Act, with jail terms of up to 14 years for those who procured a termination.
New Zealand decriminalises abortion
New Zealand Justice Minister Andrew Little speaks to lawmakers in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. / AP
March 18, 2020

New Zealand's Parliament voted on Wednesday to decriminalise abortion, in a move Justice Minister Andrew Little said modernised legislation and gave women control over their bodies.

Despite its progressive reputation, New Zealand had until now maintained abortion as an offense under the 1961 Crimes Act, with jail terms of up to 14 years for those who procured a termination.

While the law was never enforced and women who underwent abortions were not liable for prosecution, Little said the change was needed.

Recommended

"From now abortions will be rightly treated as a health issue," he said in a statement.

"The previous law required a woman seeking an abortion to go through many hoops. The changes agreed to by parliament will better ensure women get advice and treatment in a more timely way."

The reform passed through parliament by a vote of 68 to 51.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding